On the morning of November 28, an industrial zone in Ufa, Russia, came under attack by drones. The city is home to enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that manufacture aircraft engines, electronics, rocket components, and drones, as well as oil refineries.

One of the city’s key enterprises in the aviation and rocket-building sectors is PJSC “ODK-UMPO”—the Ufa Engine-Building Production Association, which is part of the state corporation “Rostec.” It is the largest manufacturer of aircraft engines in Russia.

The company manufactures and repairs turbojet engines for Su-27, Su-30, and Su-34 fighter jets and bombers, Su-35, and Su-57, as well as components for “Ka” and “Mi” series helicopters.

Complex electrical equipment for combat aircraft, including ignition systems, generators, electric motors, and power converters for the Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, is manufactured by JSC “UAPO” — the Ufa Aggregate Production Association. The company is part of the “Technodinamika” holding company.

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Another important manufacturer is JSC “UPPO” (Ufa Instrument-Making Production Association), which is part of the “Radioelectronic Technologies” concern. It develops and manufactures onboard computing systems, autopilots, and automatic control systems for airplanes, helicopters, and ships.

In addition, JSC “UAP Hydraulics” manufactures hydraulic systems and units for aviation, while UMZK LLC participates in a cooperative effort to manufacture components—including fairings—for the Kh-59M2 and Kh-59M2A guided air-to-ground missiles.

Another area of focus for local technology parks and engineering centers is the production of unmanned systems.

Companies in the region mass-produce strike and reconnaissance FPV drones as well as heavy-lift drones. These include the “Ufimets” line, the “Kish Babay” heavy drones, and products from the IRT series by the company “Integral Robotic Technologies.”

The city has also established production of components for frontline drones, including electric motors, controllers, antennas, propellers, and battery packs.

The Ufa oil refining complex plays an important role in the fuel and energy sector. It includes the large enterprises “Bashneft-UNPZ,” “Bashneft-Novoyl,” and “Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim.”

These plants supply the Russian military with jet fuel, diesel fuel, and lubricants.

In addition, the city is home to the “BET” (Bashkir Electronic Technology) concern, which, together with a number of smaller specialized enterprises, manufactures specialized communications equipment and telecommunications equipment.

Exilenova+ reports this.

As a reminder, on the night of November 27, Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Yefremov in Russia’s Tula Oblast. According to local residents, explosions were heard near the Yefremov Thermal Power Plant (TPP), after which the city lost its heating. After analyzing eyewitness video footage, the publication Astra speculated that at least one drone may have struck the power facility.

In addition, Russian occupiers have lost their second PTS-2 floating transporter while attempting to organize a crossing over the Vovcha River.

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