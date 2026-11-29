On the morning of November 29, Russian troops carried out airstrikes on the Zhytomyr region. Civilian businesses in the Zhytomyr district and a dormitory at an educational institution in the Korosten district were targeted. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

According to him, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in the region that morning. Among the damaged facilities were businesses in the Zhytomyr district and a dormitory at an educational institution in the Korosten district. One person was injured as a result of the shelling. Medical personnel transported the person to the hospital. There is currently no information on the victim’s condition.

The State Emergency Service also reported details on the aftermath of the attack. According to rescue workers, fires broke out in the Zhytomyr and Korosten communities following the strikes. The fires occurred at a retail facility and a gas station. In addition, an unfinished building was damaged as a result of the strikes. Rescue workers responded to the sites of the strikes and extinguished both fires.

Afterward, State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts inspected the areas to identify any potential explosive devices and ensure that no dangerous debris remained. Thus, the Russian attack damaged several civilian infrastructure facilities in two districts of Zhytomyr Oblast. One person was injured, and the fires were successfully extinguished. Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on his Telegram channel.

An infrastructure facility in the Malyn community of Zhytomyr Oblast was struck. There were casualties as a result of the attack.

As a result of Russian attacks in the Zhytomyr region over the past 24 hours, two people were injured, and one of them was hospitalized. Energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as private residential buildings in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts, were hit.

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