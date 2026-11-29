Recruiters promised Brazilian citizens high-paying jobs behind Russian lines, but instead sent them to the front lines against Ukraine and embezzled money from their accounts. This is according to an investigation by The New York Times.

Recruiters Arthur Michel Kreff Avalone and António Aguiar Neto posted ads on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. They promised earnings ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 a year, as well as jobs in the kitchen or repairing weapons away from the front lines. All those interested had to do was buy a one-way ticket to Moscow.

According to the testimonies of nine Brazilian recruits, relatives of three other soldiers, and documents reviewed, dozens of Brazilians traveled to Russia. In Moscow, they were forced to sign documents in Russian, a language they did not understand, under the pretense that they were standard enlistment forms. In reality, these were powers of attorney that gave recruiters access to the foreigners’ bank accounts and military pay.

After several weeks of training near Moscow, the mercenaries were sent to the combat zone. Funds began to disappear from their accounts: for example, 37-year-old Igor Pereira Santos lost the promised $25,000, and later suffered severe shrapnel wounds to his legs near Vovchansk.

Another recruit, 24-year-old Anderson de Oliveira Ferreira, a driver from São Paulo, told his family he was working as a security guard in Moscow, but went missing near Vovchansk three weeks after Santos was wounded. Fernando Mazzo, 45, was sent to Crimea after 20 days of training and then to the Kursk region. In April 2025, he contracted pneumonia, was admitted to a hospital in St. Petersburg, and managed to escape and return to Brazil.

According to the publication, amid significant losses, Russia is actively recruiting foreigners by offering payments and citizenship, a scheme that intermediaries are exploiting for fraud. Similar cases have also been reported in South Africa and other countries. In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the UN that the Ukrainian military had taken citizens from 47 countries captive, whom Russia had deceived into joining the war.

Source: The New York Times investigation.

Most foreign mercenaries who joined the Russian army did so knowingly to fight against Ukraine. According to data from the I Want to Live project, the main motives for this decision included the desire to obtain a Russian passport, avoid imprisonment, or earn money.

He arrived in Russia in the spring and was killed in the Donetsk region—the Main Intelligence Directorate identified the mercenary from the Philippines.

Russia has recruited nearly 46,000 foreigners from 151 countries for the war against Ukraine.

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