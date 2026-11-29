From November 22 to 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down or neutralized nearly 1,600 Russian attack drones out of more than 1,900 launched. This represents about 83% of all the drones Russia used to attack Ukraine during the week. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, five out of every six Russian drones failed to reach their targets.

Over the course of the week, the Russian army deployed more than 1,900 Shahed-type attack UAVs, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones. On average, this amounts to about 273 drones per day. Ukrainian air defense neutralized nearly 1,600 targets. This includes both drones that were shot down and those that were neutralized using electronic warfare systems. Overall, the effectiveness of countermeasures against Russian drones during this period was approximately 83%.

The General Staff paid particular attention to the Shahed jet-powered drones. They fly significantly faster than conventional attack drones, making them a more challenging target for Ukrainian air defense. Over the course of the week, Russia launched 1,126 jet-powered “Shaheds.” This accounts for nearly 60% of the total number of drones deployed. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 871 of them—77.4%.

Other types of drones were neutralized much more effectively. According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military shot down or suppressed 91% of conventional Shaheds, “Gerber” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones. Various units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces provided air defense throughout the week. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and drone units were all deployed to repel the attacks.

The General Staff emphasizes that Russia is attempting to increase the number of drones used in attacks and is changing its tactics for deploying them. At the same time, Ukrainian air defense continues to work to neutralize as many targets as possible and prevent significant damage. “The enemy is trying to increase the intensity of its attacks and is changing its tactics, but Ukrainian air defense is operating to shoot down as many Russian drones as possible and minimize damage to Ukrainian cities, the energy sector, and the population,” the General Staff noted. They also added that efforts to protect the airspace are ongoing around the clock.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting a report by the evening of November 29 on the delivery of interceptor missiles to Ukraine for its air defense systems. He instructed government officials to contact partners who have not yet fulfilled their promises regarding military aid and to determine when Ukraine will receive the missiles.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 out of 140 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine beginning on the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Among the targets launched from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye in Crimea were Shahed-type strike drones (93 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones.

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