Eleven people, including two young children, were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the Nemyshlyanskyi District of Kharkiv. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this on November 29. According to preliminary data, the Russian military used a “Banderole” missile.

The strike damaged a post office, stores, and cars. Emergency services responded at the scene, and medical personnel provided assistance to the victims. Among the injured were a girl aged 1 year and 11 months and a 5-year-old boy. According to the prosecutor’s office, both children experienced an acute stress reaction. “The post office building, shops, and cars were damaged. Eleven people were injured, including a girl aged 1 year and 11 months and a 5-year-old boy. The children experienced an acute stress reaction,” the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to preliminary information, Russian troops used a “Banderole”-type missile in the strike. The exact circumstances of the attack and the type of weapon used are to be determined during the investigation. Law enforcement officials have already launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime. The case was opened under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigators are documenting the aftermath of the shelling and gathering evidence of the Russian attack on Kharkiv’s civilian infrastructure.

On Sunday, November 29, 2026, Russian troops attacked the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone. The number of casualties has risen to 11 people, including two children. Another strike on the Kyivskyi district of the city was also recorded.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 25 settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling, 23 civilians were wounded, including three children. Several other people suffered acute stress reactions.

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