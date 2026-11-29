Russia did not begin striking Ukrainian bridges in response to the attacks on the Kerch Bridge. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, such crossings have been among the Russian army’s targets since the very first days of the full-scale invasion. In total, Russia has attacked Ukrainian bridges 109 times, and the strikes on bridges in Kyiv in the fall of 2026 were a continuation of this campaign.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited the figure of 109 during a meeting with British Defense Minister Wes Streeting. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense emphasizes that this figure refutes the Kremlin’s claim that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities are allegedly retaliation for strikes on the Kerch Bridge. Ukrainian bridges have been targets of Russian forces since the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. Therefore, there is no basis for linking these attacks to the Defense Forces’ operations against the Kerch Bridge.

In the fall of 2026, Russia intensified its attacks on the crossings over the Dnipro River in Kyiv. Starting on October 1—that is, even before the operation against the Kerch Bridge—Russian forces attacked the capital’s bridges 12 times. Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara announced this on November 17 in Brussels. The shelling did not stop even after this statement. On the night of November 19–20, Russian ballistic missiles damaged three more bridges in Kyiv: the Podilsko-Voskresensky, Darnytskyi, and Pivdenny bridges. The Ministry of Defense explains that these are not isolated retaliatory strikes, but part of a campaign that Russia has been waging since early October.

The ministry also notes that the Russian military machine is constantly preparing for new attacks. Missiles and attack drones are continuously being delivered to airfields and launch sites. Russia is carrying out strikes according to its own plan, so it does not need a specific pretext to attack Ukrainian cities. The targets of Russian shelling remain unchanged as well. In addition to civilian crossings, large industrial facilities are also being targeted. Among them, the Ministry of Defense mentions a metallurgical plant in Kryvyi Rih, where thousands of civilians work.

Why Does Russia Need the Kerch Bridge?

Separately, the Ministry of Defense explained why the Kerch Bridge cannot be considered exclusively a civilian facility. Russia uses it as a key route for transporting military equipment, artillery, and ammunition to the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is confirmed not only by Ukrainian statements but also by information from open sources. In particular, on February 16–17, 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the “Zvezda” television channel themselves showed trains carrying tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery on the railway section of the bridge.

Later, on October 9, 2022, British Ministry of Defense intelligence reported that the railway section of the Kerch Bridge played a key role in transporting heavy equipment to the southern front. In other words, the use of the crossing for military purposes had been documented even before Russia began denying its military significance.

New evidence continued to emerge even after the start of the full-scale war. In August 2022, the publication “Krym.Realii” released a video showing trains carrying tanks and self-propelled howitzers at the Taman station, near the entrance to the bridge. In March 2024, Vasyl Malyuk, then-head of the Security Service of Ukraine, stated that prior to the successful strikes on the bridge, between 42 and 46 trains carrying weapons and ammunition passed through it daily. These figures also underscore the crossing’s crucial role in the Russian army’s military supply lines.

For Russian troops in Crimea and on the left bank of the Kherson region, the bridge remains one of the key supply routes. The land corridor through the occupied territories is under fire control by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Russia has no fully functional alternative to the Kerch Bridge. Therefore, putting it out of commission significantly complicates supply operations for the Russian forces.

Why the Bridge Is Considered a Military Target

Another argument highlighted by the Ministry of Defense is the illegal construction of the Kerch Bridge. It was built on temporarily occupied territory without Ukraine’s consent. The construction has been condemned by international institutions, including the UN General Assembly, the European Union, the European Parliament, NATO, and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. In a resolution dated December 17, 2018, the UN General Assembly noted that the construction of the bridge contributes to the further militarization of Crimea.

At the same time, the status of objects during wartime is not determined solely by how one side or the other designates them. International humanitarian law distinguishes between civilian objects and military targets. The main criteria are set forth in Article 52(2) of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, to which both Ukraine and Russia are parties.

According to this provision, military objectives are objects that, by virtue of their purpose, location, or use, make an effective contribution to hostilities. Their destruction, capture, or neutralization, under the circumstances prevailing at the time, must provide a clear military advantage. The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the Kerch Bridge meets these criteria, as Russia uses it to transport military equipment and ammunition. The EUvsDisinfo project at the European External Action Service also labels as disinformation the claim by Russian propaganda that the bridge is a purely civilian facility.

The ministry noted that Ukraine is striking military targets on its own territory, which is temporarily occupied by Russia. This is a right to self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. The Ministry of Defense also noted that NATO recognizes Ukraine’s inalienable right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

The Ministry of Defense explained what the Kremlin is seeking

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry believes that the Kremlin needs statements about “retaliation” for the Kerch Bridge to shift the blame for the war onto Ukraine. In this way, Russia is attempting to portray its own strikes on Ukrainian cities as a supposedly forced response, as well as to make Ukraine and its partners doubt the appropriateness of strikes against Russian military logistics.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes the difference between the targets of Ukrainian and Russian attacks: Ukrainian defense forces are attempting to disrupt confirmed supply routes of the Russian army, while Russia is shelling civilian crossings and industrial facilities. “Russian missiles and drones can only be stopped by air defense and the destruction of enemy military logistics and delivery systems,” the ministry stressed.

They also noted that the experience of full-scale war has repeatedly shown that Ukraine’s caution alone does not stop Russian attacks. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense does not view the strikes on Ukrainian bridges as a response to the actions of the Defense Forces, but rather as part of Russia’s plan of terror, which the Kremlin has been implementing since the beginning of the invasion.

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