Russian troops attacked Dnipro and struck a high-rise residential building in the city center. A fire broke out in the building following the strike. As of November 29, information regarding possible casualties is still being verified.

A high-rise residential building was damaged as a result of the Russian strike. A fire broke out there after the strike. “The enemy attacked Dnipro. A high-rise building was damaged. A fire broke out. We are verifying information regarding casualties,” wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov also confirmed that a Russian shell struck a residential building in the city center directly. “Russian scum struck a residential building in downtown Dnipro,” he said.

The exact number of casualties is currently unknown. Information regarding the consequences of the strike and the condition of the building’s residents is being verified. The extent of damage to the apartments and the building itself has not yet been reported. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on his Telegram channel.

Russian troops have attacked six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than 20 times, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

On Saturday, November 28, Russian forces attacked Dnipro’s transportation infrastructure. Two people were injured in the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

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