In Lutsk, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to six

In Lutsk, the number of civilian casualties and injuries has risen as a result of yet another attack by Russian drones. As of 4:00 p.m. on October 14, 2026, six people are known to have been killed and 10 injured.

According to Roman Romanyuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, rescuers discovered the bodies of five victims while clearing debris at the “Eurogurt” wholesale warehouse, which was struck by debris from an enemy UAV. Another person died in the hospital from their injuries.

In addition, a nine-story residential building on Sobornosti Avenue was damaged by falling debris and the blast wave. Two people, including one child, were injured in the building.

State Emergency Service units continue to work at the scene, clearing the debris and assessing the damage. The Volyn Regional Police have set up emergency response tents to assist citizens, maintain order, and document yet another war crime.

Source: Volyn Regional State Administration.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, home to private residences, were targeted. There are casualties, and buildings have been damaged.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, Russian forces launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed hit on a 9-story building.

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