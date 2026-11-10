Participants at the meeting in Abu Dhabi outlined the terms of a future peace agreement regarding Ukraine

Representatives of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the United States, and NATO emphasized during a meeting in Abu Dhabi that any future peace agreements must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its right to make decisions independently. In addition, the agreement must provide reliable security guarantees for our country.

“On the eve of the upcoming trilateral discussions involving Russia, representatives of Ukraine’s European partners Ukraine, and the United States met to continue closely coordinating efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and creating conditions for lasting peace, in particular by supporting effective security guarantees as an integral part of any settlement,” the statement reads.

The European Commission emphasized that the talks took place in a spirit of cooperation among European partners, Ukraine, and the United States. This format reflects the parties’ shared goals, ongoing consultations, and their commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.

“The participants emphasized that any future agreements must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence in decision-making, as well as provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine,” the European Commission noted.

They added that the shared goal is to create a practical and complementary security framework that will strengthen Ukraine’s long-term security and build the trust necessary to achieve a negotiated settlement.

In addition to the main objective—achieving lasting peace in Ukraine—the meeting participants explored opportunities to utilize existing European institutions and agreements in the security sphere once the war ends.

The parties also recognized the importance of addressing security issues in the post-war period and reducing the risks of new conflicts.

“They discussed ways to create effective mechanisms for risk management and preventing dangerous escalation,” the statement reads. “The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to building a robust post-war European security architecture and related arrangements, and clearly stated that a strong NATO will remain a key element of collective defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.”

The European Commission emphasized that European partners, Ukraine, and the United States will continue to coordinate their actions throughout the negotiation process.

“With the shared goal of moving toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace,” the statement noted.

This is stated in the European Commission’s statement following the meeting.

Ukrainian representatives arrived in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where negotiations involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are set to take place. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m.

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff said that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, the role of NATO, and the future security architecture in Europe.

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