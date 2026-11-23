The Ukrainian-German company Quantum WIY Industries announced that it had successfully intercepted a Russian “Geran-5” jet drone (K5-K variant) using the SPYS interceptor drone during combat tests in Ukraine.

Quantum Systems noted that the SPYS is designed to counter new high-speed strike drones, which Russia is constantly upgrading.

The company emphasizes the need to improve interceptors and increase their production to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia began deploying the “Geran-5” in the fall of 2026. The drone has a cruising speed of over 450 km/h, can accelerate to 1,000 km/h during maneuvers, and has a maximum flight altitude of about 6 km.

SPYS is being developed as part of the Quantum WIY Industries joint venture, established by the German company Quantum Systems and the Ukrainian company WIY Drones under the Build with Ukraine initiative.

Source: Ukrinform

The Ukrainian company Quantum WIY Industries has unveiled an upgraded SPYS interceptor drone capable of reaching speeds of up to 500 km/h. The developers improved the drone based on feedback from combat crews who tested the first prototypes for intercepting jet-powered targets.

Earlier, the Ukrainian company Skylab successfully tested a new directed-action anti-personnel mine, the “SHTORM-UA,” designed to protect positions and block enemy advances.

A new defense system has been developed in Ukraine to counter attack-type FPV drones controlled via a fiber-optic cable. The system is called “Chagarnik” and is designed to physically sever the drone’s communication line.

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