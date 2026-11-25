Katerina Mizulina, head of Russia’s “Safe Internet League,” stated that a number of Russian government agencies are effectively “paralyzed” due to the alleged widespread recruitment of Russian teenagers by Ukrainian provocateurs into criminal and “terrorist activities.” According to her, officials do not understand how to counter this phenomenon.

Mizulina made these remarks during the 5th National Forum on “Children’s Health and Safety” in Moscow. She also noted that many parents are unaware of what their children are doing online.

According to Mizulina, over the past year there have allegedly been cases of children from well-off families, top students, winners of sports competitions, members of the “First Movement,” and students at leading Russian universities being deliberately recruited into criminal activities. She called this an alarming trend.

Mizulina also stated that teenagers become vulnerable due to their sense of responsibility and tendency to follow the instructions of authoritative adults, which can lead them into dangerous schemes. In addition, she predicted that the development of artificial intelligence could lead to an increase in 2027 in the number of cases involving children in illegal activities and the emergence of new “Blue Whale” challenges.

In recent years, Russia has seen a rise in the number of criminal cases involving sabotage and terrorist attacks in which minors are implicated. On October 12, Svetlana Petrenko, a representative of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, reported that since the beginning of 2026, 39 criminal cases involving 57 teenagers aged 14 to 17 have been referred to the courts. They are accused of setting fire to transportation infrastructure facilities and communication base stations on orders from Ukrainian special services.

According to estimates by the project “Support for Political Prisoners. Memorial,” in 2025, criminal cases on charges of arson—most often classified as terrorist acts or acts of sabotage—were initiated against at least 109 adolescents. This is nearly 40% more than the previous year, when 78 minors were implicated, and 2.7 times higher than the 2023 figure of 40 cases.

According to human rights activists, investigators largely claim that the teenagers acted on orders from Ukrainian special services. At the same time, the defendants themselves stated that they agreed to commit the arson after seeing job postings on Telegram channels.

According to a report by the Russian Federation’s Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, the number of minors involved in terrorism and extremism doubled in 2025. In most cases, they were recruited online.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media

Russia continues to recruit foreigners into its army to participate in the war against Ukraine. In particular, Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the deaths of 11 Peruvian citizens who had joined Russian forces.

Additionally, Russia recruits approximately 1,800 foreigners into its army every month to participate in the war against Ukraine.

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