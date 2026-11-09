A woman was killed as a result of Russian shelling of the Vyshhorod district

In the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast, an 82-year-old woman was killed on November 9 as a result of an enemy attack; she was on the second floor of a private home when it was struck.

According to Timur Tkachenko, head of the regional state administration, the shelling completely destroyed a two-story residential house and a garage, and the blast wave damaged an apartment building and a car.

Two other people were injured; in particular, medical personnel diagnosed one of the victims with blast trauma, a facial burn, and a laceration to the foot, and provided on-site medical care. Rescue workers and specialized services continue to operate at the scene.

Source: Timur Tkachenko on Telegram.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. Fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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