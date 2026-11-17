Two people were killed and one other was injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Obolon district of Kyiv. A non-residential building was damaged at the site of the attack, and a person was trapped under the rubble.

While clearing up the aftermath of the shelling, State Emergency Service rescuers extracted the injured person from under the rubble and handed him over to medical personnel.

The effects of the Russian attack were also reported in the Dnipro district of the capital.

There, a fire broke out as a result of a strike on a non-residential building. Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

Details regarding the consequences of the Russian attack are still being clarified.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were reported in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In addition, Russian forces attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles over the course of November 16. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles.

Read us on