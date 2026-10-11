Video: Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate set up an ambush and neutralized two groups of Russian special forces

Fighters from the “Timur Special Forces Unit” of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense carried out a counter-sabotage operation in the Zaporizhzhia sector. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, two groups of Russian special forces soldiers from the 10th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces were neutralized during the operation.

“Thanks to successful intelligence work, including information obtained from within enemy ranks, as well as the use of technical reconnaissance means, Ukrainian military intelligence officers identified the composition of the enemy groups and their routes of movement,” the statement said.

Based on the intelligence gathered, fighters from the “Timur Special Forces Unit” set up an ambush to intercept the Russian special forces.

After detecting the enemy, the intelligence officers opened fire and cleared the area. One Russian special forces soldier was taken prisoner.

As a result of the operation, two groups of Russian special forces from the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces were neutralized.

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The 10th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is a core unit of Russian military intelligence, whose soldiers participated in the wars against Georgia and Ukraine, as well as in the Russian military campaign in Syria.

The presence of members of this brigade in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine was documented as early as 2014–2015.

In total, during the operation in the Zaporizhzhia sector, fighters from the “Timur Special Unit” of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense inflicted 448 irreplaceable casualties on the enemy and captured 85 Russian servicemen.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense

In addition, over the past 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. Specifically, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TsENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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