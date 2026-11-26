In the Velyka Burlutka sector, Russian forces lost three armored vehicles during an attempted advance. According to Viktor Tregubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, the occupiers were hampered by the marshy terrain, and their attack ended with the destruction of their vehicles.

Three “battered” vehicles attacked the positions of the Defense Forces. However, according to Tregubov, they did not reach their destination. They got stuck and were burned.

“The Russians simply relied on luck and guesswork. In foggy conditions, there are often attempts to use armored vehicles. This time, there was not only fog but also wet snow. And the routes turned into swamps,” said the spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

Such tactics, Tregubov noted, are an attempt by the occupiers to recoup what they lost during Operation “Bear Trap,” when the Defense Forces cut off the salient that stretched toward Velykyi Burluk. But the Russian defeat was the result of yet another lie.

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“They were too full of themselves. They were unable to carry out the plan to encircle a large area of the Kharkiv region, yet they announced it as if it had already been accomplished. They announced it to their command and the media. For nearly a month, we looked at these ‘wonderful’ maps that supposedly showed they had already joined forces in the Velykyi Burluk area and encircled Ukrainian forces. It was absolute madness, but they actually published those maps. The result is that heads will definitely roll—they’ve lied too blatantly,” Viktor Tregubov stated on Army TV.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 2,319 Russian occupiers.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for losses since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 soldiers, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

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