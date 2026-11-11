Video: A massive fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga following an attack by Ukrainian drones

On November 11, a massive fire continues to rage at the Russian port of Ust-Luga, located in the Leningrad Oblast, following a drone attack. Firefighters have not yet been able to extinguish the blaze, and huge clouds of thick black smoke are rising over the region.

Videos from the scene show the current situation in the port area. The footage shows thick smoke rising high into the sky and spreading across the area.

The Port of Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s largest commercial seaports on the Baltic Sea. It is located in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/luga-2.mp4

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/luga-1.mp4

It should be noted that the port of Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s largest commercial seaports on the Baltic Sea. The facility is located in the Leningrad Oblast on the coast of the Gulf of Finland and is of strategic importance to the Russian Federation’s economy and defense-industrial complex.

Local residents are sharing related footage on social media, citing Russian propaganda outlets.

As a reminder, drones have launched massive attacks on dozens of regions in Russia, and a fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga.

Video: Drones attacked the Russian port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region.

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