Video: Russia attacked a truck parking lot and a customs terminal in Kovel, Volyn Oblast
Russian occupiers launched strikes on the transportation infrastructure in Kovel, Volyn Oblast.
Following a drone attack, a truck parking lot caught fire, and there are also reports of a strike on a customs terminal.
Source: local Telegram channels
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