Video: Russia attacked a truck parking lot and a customs terminal in Kovel, Volyn Oblast

Russian occupiers launched strikes on the transportation infrastructure in Kovel, Volyn Oblast.

Following a drone attack, a truck parking lot caught fire, and there are also reports of a strike on a customs terminal.

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Source: local Telegram channels

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described how nearly his entire family was killed following a Russian strike on Radushne.

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