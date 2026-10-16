+11° Kyiv +14° Warsaw +19° Washington
$ 44.89 € 50.52 zł 11.57
$ 44.89 € 50.52 zł 11.57
+11° Kyiv +14° Warsaw +19° Washington
News War with the russian federation

Video: Russia attacked a truck parking lot and a customs terminal in Kovel, Volyn Oblast

UA NEWS 16 October 2026 17:28
Video: Russia attacked a truck parking lot and a customs terminal in Kovel, Volyn Oblast

Russian occupiers launched strikes on the transportation infrastructure in Kovel, Volyn Oblast. 

Following a drone attack, a truck parking lot caught fire, and there are also reports of a strike on a customs terminal.

Source: local Telegram channels

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described how nearly his entire family was killed following a Russian strike on Radushne.

Read us on
Download our app