On October 14, Russian troops launched strikes on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, were hit. There are injured people, and houses have been damaged.

As a result of the shelling, walls have been destroyed and windows shattered in private homes. Rescue workers are on the scene conducting a search-and-rescue operation.

A man was pulled from the rubble of one of the houses. He is in critical condition, and medical personnel are fighting to save his life.

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Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

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Source: Ivan Fedorov, Telegram

As a reminder, Russia has damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank was under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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