Video: Russia struck warehouses near Kyiv

On November 15, in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast, a man was injured as a result of a second Russian attack on the warehouse facilities of an industrial enterprise; he was promptly provided with the necessary medical care.

The enemy strike caused a fire, which rescue workers have already extinguished. Work is currently underway at the scene to secure the structures and dismantle the damaged parts of the building.

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Source: State Emergency Service.

On the afternoon of November 15, Russian drones struck the territory of a fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, twice.

Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

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