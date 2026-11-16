Video: Russians Attacked the Oleina Plant and Other Facilities in Dnipro

On November 16, Russian occupiers launched an attack on Dnipro.

Hits were recorded in various parts of the city, and fires broke out at industrial facilities. Two people were injured.

According to local media reports, the “Oleina” plant, which produces sunflower oil, may have been hit. Video footage from the scene shows heavy smoke and a fire.

Russia attacked the “Oleina” plant in Dnipro, and a fire broke out at the facility. According to the Regional Military Administration, two people were injured as a result of the attack. Medical personnel are providing them with assistance. https://t.co/Rj6puofXY0 — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) November 16, 2026

The regional military administration has not yet confirmed that the strike specifically targeted this facility. The consequences of the attack are being assessed.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that the Russian strike on the Bunge agricultural enterprise in Dnipro is part of Moscow’s systematic terrorist campaign against American civilian businesses and U.S. economic interests. The facility belongs to the American agribusiness giant and is known for producing sunflower oil under the “Oleina” brand.

In the village of Bandurka in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone struck the Bandurka oil extraction plant. The strike damaged four tanks containing sunflower oil; one of them was completely destroyed. The spill contaminated more than 3,500 square meters of land, but no direct flow of oil into the Chornyi Tashlyk River has been recorded so far.

As a result of the Russian attack in the Odesa region, a terminal operated by Kernel, a company that handles the transshipment of sunflower oil, was damaged. The strike destroyed approximately 25,000 metric tons of finished products.

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