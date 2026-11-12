Video: Russian drone strikes nine-story building in Kyiv; one woman killed

On the morning of November 12, in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, a drone struck a nine-story residential building. The impact sparked a fire, causing significant damage to the building; one woman was killed.

As a result of the drone strike, a fire broke out in the high-rise building on floors 3 through 6. Additionally, according to preliminary information from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, partial damage was reported on the 5th floor.

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All necessary emergency services are currently working at the scene. Two people are known to have been injured.

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As of 9:17 a.m., it was reported that a 44-year-old woman had died as a result of the attack on the building.

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Source: Vitali Klitschko

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident was seriously injured in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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