Video: The Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Region Was Hit

On the night of November 6, a series of explosions rocked the village of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Region. According to reports, a local oil refinery was attacked.

According to preliminary information, drones attacked the local oil refinery.

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A fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery following the explosions. Explosions were also reported in Adygea.

Source: Exilenova+

On the night of November 4, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

As a reminder, on the night of November 3, drones struck the “Slavnafta-YANOS” oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. A fire broke out in the industrial zone following the attack.

Prior to this, drones had attacked Lukoil’s Russian oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

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