Video: The Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Region Was Hit
On the night of November 6, a series of explosions rocked the village of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Region. According to reports, a local oil refinery was attacked.
According to preliminary information, drones attacked the local oil refinery.
A fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery following the explosions. Explosions were also reported in Adygea.
Source: Exilenova+
On the night of November 4, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.
As a reminder, on the night of November 3, drones struck the “Slavnafta-YANOS” oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. A fire broke out in the industrial zone following the attack.
Prior to this, drones had attacked Lukoil’s Russian oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region.