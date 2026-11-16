Video: An oil depot was hit in the Rostov Region

On the night of November 16, an attack took place in the city of Azov in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, where an important oil depot belonging to the occupying forces is located.

The attack caused a massive fire at the oil depot. Local social media groups reported missile and drone threats, explosions in the area, and heavy smoke.

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The oil depot is located near the Azov Sea port and is used for the storage and transshipment of light petroleum products (the terminal’s throughput capacity is up to 60,000 metric tons per month).It is part of the fuel and logistics infrastructure that supports the Russian Federation’s occupying army’s military transport operations and enables the shipment of fuel by road, rail, and sea.

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Exilenova+ reports on this.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed strikes on a chemical plant in Tatarstan and the Monolit facility in the Bryansk region.

On the night of November 15, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes on two industrial facilities in Tatarstan and a military-industrial complex in the Bryansk region of Russia. Fires broke out at the sites of the struck facilities. Among the targets were one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes and a facility that manufactures aircraft, including helicopters.

On the night of November 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Akhtubinsk military airfield in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast and a drone port near the village of Tsymbulova in the Oryol Oblast.

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