Video: Drones attacked an oil pipeline station in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation, causing a fire

On the morning of Monday, November 2, the Samara Region of Russia came under attack by drones. The likely target was the “Samara” production and dispatch substation near the town of Prosvit. A fire broke out in the area around the facility following the attack.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., Russian monitoring channels reported that there was a threat of a drone attack in the Samara region. Furthermore, it was reported that in Samara itself, employees were evacuated from various warehouse facilities as a safety precaution.

By 5:00 a.m., several OSINT channels began publishing footage from the town of Prosvit. According to their reports, drones attacked the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS), after which a fire broke out near the facility. It is also noted that this is the third such attack in recent times.

It is worth adding that the “Samara” station is a key hub for the reception, storage, and onward transportation of oil and has one of the largest tank farms in Europe.

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Local authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

Earlier, drones attacked Lukoil’s Russian oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In Ufa, a fire broke out at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery following a drone attack.

On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Russian city of Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara region.

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