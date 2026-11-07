Video: Ukrainian Neptune cruise missiles struck a factory in Orel, Russia — General Staff

On the night of November 6, the “Proton” plant in Orel, Russia, came under rocket fire, while the Saratov oil refinery was struck by drones. Fires broke out at both facilities following the attacks.

In Orel, the fire broke out near Building No. 48 of the Proton plant. According to preliminary data, cruise missiles may have been used in the strike. Russian media outlets reported on the missile launches. In particular, they mention the use of the Ukrainian “Neptune” missile.

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The Proton plant specializes in the production of optoelectronics, semiconductor devices, and electronic components. Its products are used in Russian weaponry, including “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun systems.

Drones also attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery. Several fires were reported on the refinery’s grounds.

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The plant is part of the “Rosneft” company and has a design capacity of approximately 7 million metric tons of crude oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel, marine fuel, bitumen, and other petroleum products. The facility is also involved in supplying the Russian military with fuel and lubricants.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the plant in Orel had been struck.

“On the night of November 7, the missile forces, using the Ukrainian Navy’s ‘Neptune’ coastal missile systems, struck the Russian military-industrial complex JSC ‘Proton-Elektrotex’ in Orel, Orel Oblast, Russian Federation. A direct hit was confirmed; a fire broke out on the facility’s grounds, and explosions were heard,” the official statement said.

As a reminder, on November 4, a large-scale fire broke out at the “Orelmaslo” plant in the Russian city of Orel—one of the leading food industry enterprises in Central Russia. The plant specializes in the deep processing of oilseeds.

On the night of September 20, the Ukrainian military struck the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.