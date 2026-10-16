Video: All four Moscow airports have suspended flight operations due to a drone attack

All four airports in the Moscow air hub have temporarily suspended flight operations following a drone attack. According to Russian media reports, more than 20 planes headed for the Russian capital were diverted to other cities.

Restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. Russian authorities cite the need to ensure flight safety as the reason for these measures. Due to the suspension of flight arrivals, airlines are having to reroute flights, and passengers are having to wait for service to resume.

According to Russian media reports, planes that were unable to land in Moscow are being diverted to alternate airports in other cities. The extent of the disruptions depends on the duration of the restrictions and the decisions made by aviation authorities.

According to Flightradar24, there are currently no aircraft in the airspace over Moscow.

Restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures have been imposed not only at Moscow airports. According to Rosaviatsiya, temporary measures are in effect at 17 airports in Russia, including Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, Nizhny Novgorod, and Saratov.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has reported on the operations of Russia’s air defense forces. According to him, air defense forces have allegedly shot down dozens of drones heading toward the Russian capital.

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The total number cited by the official reached 59 drones. Sobyanin also reported the destruction of additional drones and the response of emergency services at the crash sites.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels are reporting explosions and air defense activity in the Moscow region. In particular, observers report explosions in Elektrostal and drones flying over the Kotelniki area. Reports of a fire in the Moscow region are also circulating.

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This is being reported by the monitoring channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+.

Prior to this, a massive drone attack disrupted operations at Moscow’s airports.

We should add that an oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don burned down following a Ukrainian strike.

As a reminder, an oil terminal in Russia had been burning for three days following a drone attack.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region were subjected to a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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