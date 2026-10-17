Zelenskyy warned of Putin's plans to deploy ballistic missiles in Belarus

On October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Vladimir Putin is attempting to deploy ballistic missiles on Belarusian territory. According to the head of state, this would pose an additional threat to Ukraine’s western regions, and Moscow continues to seek ways to drag Minsk into a full-scale war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in comments to reporters.

According to the head of state, the threat of strikes and an increase in the number of attacks on the western part of the country remains.

“Is Russia preparing for this? I think so. Why are they constantly dragging Belarus into this? Because we know that they are placing relay stations on Belarusian territory to use this corridor for drones. That’s not enough for them,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

As the president explained, the Kremlin needs the support of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to deploy other types of weapons on Belarusian territory, including ballistic missiles.

“Undoubtedly, the deployment of ballistic missiles in Belarus poses a threat first and foremost to the western part of our country. Putin is considering such options. But this is a direct dragging of Belarus into this war,” Zelenskyy warned.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams.

Zelenskyy also believes that the U.S. will continue to ease sanctions against Russia.

On October 16, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the broad tariffs, restrictions, and sanctions that the late Senator Lindsey Graham had proposed imposing on the purchase of Russian energy resources.

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