Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following Ukraine’s strikes on data centers belonging to the Russian company Yandex, there has been a decrease in bots, provocations, and hostility on social media. According to him, users on many platforms have noticed these changes.

During a speech at the Warsaw Security Forum via video link, the head of state noted that following the strikes, there has been less hatred, discord, and provocation on social media. He attributed this to a decrease in bot activity and stated that their origin is obvious.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Europe is not the source of problems related to the spread of hostility on social media. He said it is important for Americans to receive accurate information about events in Europe and to understand what is happening.

The president emphasized that Ukraine seeks peace and is ready to cooperate with the U.S. and other international partners to end the war. He also mentioned the war in the Middle East, which is creating additional global problems, and called for joint efforts to resolve them.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Telegram

Earlier in Russia, a large-scale disruption of internet services occurred following a drone attack on Yandex’s data center.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked the Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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