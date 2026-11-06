Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has prepared new responses to Russian attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s energy, heating, and water infrastructure, as well as civilian logistics.

In response, Ukraine has already outlined its next steps.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia has refused to de-escalate and continues to use missiles and attack drones against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

The president emphasized that Ukraine is continuing its operation against the Russian oil refining industry. He also mentioned long-range strikes, the use of medium-range weapons, and pressure from international partners on Moscow.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Telegram)

Video: The Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai was struck.

As a reminder, on the night of November 3, drones struck the Slavnafta-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. A fire broke out in the industrial zone following the attack.

Prior to that, drones had attacked a Lukoil oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

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