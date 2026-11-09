Ukrainian troops killed Russian occupier Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines; he had previously played field hockey. He was a champion at the 9th Winter Spartakiad for Russian schoolchildren.

Konstantin Zarubin played field hockey and was a protégé of Vladimir Yevgrafov, a Merited Coach of Russia. He played for the children’s and youth teams of “Torpedo” Sosnovoborsk and “Yenisei” Krasnoyarsk.

He was the champion of the 9th Russian Winter School Spartakiad and a multiple winner and medalist of various All-Russian and international competitions.

Later, Zarubin joined Russia’s criminal war against Ukraine.

On October 16, 2026, the 24-year-old occupier Zarubin was killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A funeral service for the slain occupier will be held on November 11 in Sosnovoborsk.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated another 2,290 occupiers and four air defense systems.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

Read us on