On the night of November 10–11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces severely damaged a bridge in the village of Guselshchikove, Novoazovsk District, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

The crossing was a key part of the land route used by the occupiers to transport ammunition and fuel to Crimea.

Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, reported the strike. The bridge was being used as a detour while another crossing over the Hruzkyi Yelanchik River was under repair.

Traffic jams formed in the area after the bridge was damaged. Russian trucks from the Veselo-Voznesenka checkpoint began being rerouted through Uspenka, which adds at least 150 kilometers to the route.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko

On the night of August 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against key military targets of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories. Specifically, three drone depots, command and control centers, and a road bridge were struck in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, as well as in occupied Crimea.

In Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast, a bridge over the Viled River collapsed, causing a freight train to derail. At the site of the accident, tank cars overturned: some remained near the tracks, while others ended up off the railroad tracks.

Additionally, agents of the “ATESH” military movement disabled three railway switch cabinets near the towns of Luhanske in the Donetsk region, as well as Rozyvka and Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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