On October 16 and during the night of October 17, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military logistics facilities. In particular, near the village of Sloboda-Seletskaya in the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation, a railway bridge across the Unecha River was reported to have been destroyed.



This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

“In the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, in the areas of Novoandriivka, Mykilske, and Mariupol, strikes on warehouses containing the Russian invaders’ logistical supplies were recorded.

In addition, an enemy UAV command post was struck in the Malynivka area of Donetsk Oblast. Operations against key Russian targets will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete end,” the statement said.

As a reminder, over the past day, October 16, there were 238 combat engagements on the front lines in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military repelled the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops attempted to advance near several settlements simultaneously.

On Friday, October 16, Russian terrorist forces lost 1,950 soldiers on the front lines. Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion now stand at 1,562,970.

Read us on