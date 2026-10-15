Apple, Google, and Nvidia are among the sponsors of the White House ballroom

Donald Trump had previously stated that he was helping to pay for the construction of the White House ballroom. However, the U.S. president’s name does not appear on the list of donors obtained by The Washington Post. In total, the document lists $333 million in contributions from private donors, including major tech companies and individuals who chose to remain anonymous.

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously said that he was helping to finance the ballroom being built on the White House grounds. However, his name does not appear on the list of donors obtained by journalists at The Washington Post. The publication reported this in an article published on October 15. Last year, a few days after demolition of the old East Wing of the White House began, Trump stated that he was helping to pay for the new project. A ballroom is planned for the site of the demolished section of the building. “I’m paying for it 100 percent, along with some of my friends,” the president said at the time.

In October 2025, the White House also released the names of 37 individuals, companies, and foundations that agreed to support the construction. However, at that time, they did not disclose exactly how much each of them had donated. Now, journalists have obtained a document with more detailed information. It lists the dates and amounts of 67 donations, each exceeding $10,000. The list covers contributions made through the end of September 2026. Trump’s name does not appear among the donors in the document.

Who Is Funding the Construction

According to the documents obtained, private sponsors have contributed a total of approximately $333 million to the project. At least $77 million of this amount came from individuals who did not wish to disclose their names. Among the largest corporate donors are well-known American companies. Specifically, Apple and Nvidia each donated $25 million, Google donated $22 million, and Microsoft and Lockheed Martin each donated $10 million.

Some sponsors transferred the funds immediately, while others agreed to make payments in installments. According to the documents, some of these payments are still being made. Thus, the list shows not only the total amount of funds raised but also how exactly the project is being financed. At the same time, due to anonymous donations, the full list of people who supported the construction remains unknown.

Among the donors are companies that do business with the U.S. government

The Washington Post paid particular attention to the ties some sponsors have with the federal government. According to the publication, the donors include companies and individuals who benefited from U.S. government decisions, secured government contracts, or had other dealings with the administration.

In one instance, the publication notes, a relative of a donor’s family member received a presidential pardon. At the same time, the mere fact of a donation does not prove that it was made in exchange for a specific government decision. Such circumstances draw attention to who is financing a large-scale project on the grounds of the presidential residence and whether donors may have their own interests in their dealings with the government.

How Funds Are Raised for the Ballroom

According to the publication, donations are collected by a nonprofit organization. The money is then transferred to the government and to a White House account directly controlled by the U.S. president. Thus, the construction is funded not only by large corporations but also by private individuals, some of whom have chosen to remain anonymous. The total amount of contributions listed in the documents is approximately $333 million.

The main question that arose after The Washington Post’s publication is why Trump had previously spoken about his own involvement in the funding, yet his name does not appear on the list obtained by the journalists. The document itself does not answer this question. It merely shows who transferred funds to the project and in what amounts. This is detailed in The Washington Post’s report.

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