At the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV will publicly lead the Angelus prayer on Sunday for the first time after surgery. According to the Vatican, the pontiff’s condition is improving: he is independently carrying out everyday activities. This was reported by RMF24.

Examination results

According to the Vatican, the improvement in Leo XIV’s health was confirmed by blood tests and a chest X-ray performed that day. During the surgery, the lower lobe of the pope’s right lung was removed.

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A lesion in the lung was discovered during a routine examination. Francis’ successor told the faithful last Sunday that he needed surgery.

Planned visit

The Vatican also stated that preparations are continuing for the pope’s planned trip to South America in November. The Sunday prayer will be his first public activity of this kind after the surgery.

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