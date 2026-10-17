In Saudi Arabia, Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal, is providing Yemen’s Houthi movement with intelligence to identify targets for drone and missile strikes. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing the WSJ.

Intelligence cooperation

Former Israeli official Danny Citrinowicz, who previously headed the Iran desk in Israeli military intelligence, told the WSJ that the connection between Iran and the Houthis in the field of intelligence is very strong at the operational level.

According to him, Tehran is interested in the Houthis’ successes because their strikes harm Saudi Arabia and contribute to higher oil prices. Citrinowicz described the sides’ relationship as strategic cooperation rather than a relationship between a patron and a dependent client.

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Attacks on Saudi Arabia

The report appeared amid an intensification of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. According to the Jerusalem Post, on Thursday the movement struck the presidential palace complex, killing five people. In a separate attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, 17 people were killed and more than 300 were injured.

The New York-based think tank Soufan Center told the WSJ that such strikes help Iran project power. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei denied Tehran’s involvement in Houthi actions in September, calling them independent actors who make decisions in accordance with their own interests.

Yemen expert and fellow at the Washington-based think tank New America Adam Baron told the WSJ that the support the Houthis received from Iran and other members of the “axis” contributed to their rapid military gains in recent months.

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