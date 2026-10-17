20 police cadets abducted in Pakistan — Dawn

In Pakistan’s Mastung district in Balochistan province, armed unidentified men abducted 20 police cadets undergoing training at the Kalat Police Training Centre. They were travelling home for the weekend in a passenger vehicle along the Quetta–Karachi highway, Dawn reports.

Intercepted on the highway

A senior Balochistan government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the abduction. According to him, a group of armed men on motorcycles stopped the vehicle carrying the cadets.

The attackers, the official said, took the cadets along with the vehicle and drove them to an unknown location. The driver and three other passengers who were in the vehicle were released.

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Search operation

Mastung police also confirmed the abduction. The cadets belonged to the Levies Force unit, which was later merged with the police. According to officials, those abducted are from the Rakhshan division.

Security forces launched a search operation in the nearby mountains to find the abducted people. There is currently no information about their whereabouts. No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

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