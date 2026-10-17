In the Polish city of Wrocław, an operation to remove and transport an unexploded German aerial bomb from World War II will begin on the morning of October 20. Due to the work of bomb disposal experts, about 3,000 people will be evacuated from the designated area, RMF24 reports.

Bomb found at construction site

The unexploded ordnance was discovered last Thursday in an area near Kolejowa Street, where a hotel and office complex is being built. Previously, the site contained an unfinished multi-level parking garage.

According to Wrocław City Hall, it is a German aerial bomb weighing approximately 250 kilograms. A bomb disposal patrol is to begin removing it at 9:00 a.m., after which the ordnance will be transported to a military training ground.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The area must be vacated by 8:30 a.m.

Evacuation will be mandatory for everyone in the designated area. After 8:30 a.m., only authorized services will be allowed to enter the zone. Before leaving, residents should close windows and doors and take their documents, phone, and necessary medication.

Since Saturday, services have been visiting residents and users of buildings in the evacuation zone, distributing information leaflets and answering questions about the operation. The evacuation point will be the National Forum of Music at Wolności Square.

For people who need transportation, the municipal carrier MPK will provide buses near the stop at the intersection of Grabiszyńska and Szpitalna streets, the intersection of Piłsudskiego and Kościuszki streets, as well as near Legionów Square. The evacuation will cover designated addresses in the area of Kolejowa Street. Bomb disposal experts, police, municipal guards, and employees of the city department of safety and crisis management will take part in the operation. Temporary changes to traffic organization are expected in the work area.

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