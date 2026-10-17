The Israeli Embassy in Tirana, Albania, announced on Friday a temporary suspension of operations amid anti-government protests. The diplomatic mission did not specify a date for resuming work, stating that the matter would be considered depending on developments, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Clashes near the Ministry of Education

On Saturday, the fifth day of the student protest movement, young people gathered near the Ministry of Education building in central Tirana. The participants are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The protest escalated into clashes after a group of masked young people began throwing stones at police officers deployed to disperse the crowd. Law enforcement used stun grenades, tear gas and a water cannon. Demonstrations over corruption and a lack of jobs spread across the country. In Tirana, protesters smashed windows, set government buildings on fire and clashed with police.

According to police data available at the time of reporting, 500 protest participants were detained, of whom 330 were later released. Law enforcement recorded injuries to about 120 police officers and 45 protesters, while some injuries among rally participants may not have been accounted for.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Political context of the protests

The unrest has become the biggest threat to Rama, who has led the country since 2013 and won a fourth term last year. It was preceded by several months of mostly peaceful protests against plans to build an elite resort on Albania's southern coast. The project was backed by investors, including Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Local residents told Reuters that their land had been improperly sold for development. Reuters also reported that the man who sold the land was wanted by prosecutors on suspicion of drug trafficking; his lawyer denied the allegations. The agency found no evidence of wrongdoing by Kushner, who is not a direct party to the villagers' land dispute.

Rama denies wrongdoing and said he will not resign. He also stated that the government respects students and will protect their right to protest.

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