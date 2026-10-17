Estonia's Reform Party has unveiled the slogan “A Clear Course Toward the Future” for its campaign ahead of the elections in March 2027. ERR News reports, citing statements made at a meeting of the party council in Tartu.

Statements on the economy

Estonian Prime Minister and Reform Party chairman Kristen Michal said that the country's economy is growing twice as fast as the average rate in the European Union. According to him, the largest income tax cut in Estonia's history has doubled the pace of economic growth.

Michal also referred to rising wages, consumption, exports and industrial production, as well as declining unemployment and slowing inflation. He said that people receive 10% more money on average this year. The prime minister also noted that defense spending at 5% of GDP, in his view, strengthens security and gives families and businesses confidence to plan for the future.

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Party priorities

Tartu Mayor and party council chairman Urmas Klaas said that the new slogan reflects the party's priorities: security, economic growth, and opportunities for families and businesses. He recalled the party's “blue-black-white plan,” presented in March, which provides for strengthening the middle class, enhancing security, and broader use of artificial intelligence in the economy and public administration.

The party's secretary-general and member of parliament Kristo Enn Vaga said that Estonia's future depends on its own decisions. According to him, the party seeks to combine state security with economic growth so that people and businesses have more opportunities to implement their plans.

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