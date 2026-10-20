Trump and Vance announce 1% payouts to whistleblowers — The Hill

US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance announced a $25 million reward program for fraud whistleblowers in the Oval Office in Washington. It provides a 1% payment to people whose tip leads to a successful conviction, The Hill reports.

Submitting tips through fraud.gov

Trump said that information can be submitted through the fraud.gov website. According to him, he will personally serve as the final arbiter in cases where several people claim the same reward.

The president also said that he will determine himself whether an applicant deserves payment in order to speed up the review of such cases. Trump linked the initiative to substantial losses from fraud, saying that trillions of dollars had been stolen from the United States.

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Vance said that the program is intended to encourage people to help federal authorities combat fraud.

First announced payout

According to The Hill, citing Fox News, conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley is set to receive $10,000 as the first reward under the program. Shirley was present during the announcement in the Oval Office.

Last year, he became known in right-wing circles after publishing a video in which he spoke about searching for allegedly fraudulent child care programs in Minnesota. The program expands the work of an anti-fraud task force created by Trump in March and chaired by Vance. Its task is to investigate and reduce fraud in federal government programs.

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