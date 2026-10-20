Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Hungarian President András Baka during a one-day visit to Budapest, Hungary. Baka said that relations between the two states remain friendly and stable, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Herzog was received at Sándor Palace, where the presidents first held a one-on-one conversation and then an expanded bilateral meeting. After the talks, they addressed the media.

Cooperation and countering antisemitism

Herzog thanked Hungary for supporting Israel in its fight against terrorism and called it a friend and ally. He also noted Budapest's role in promoting balanced and constructive relations between Israel and the European Union.

The Israeli president expressed gratitude to the Hungarian authorities for their zero-tolerance policy toward antisemitism and for protecting Jewish life in the country. For his part, Baka said that Hungary is a safe place for Jews and guests of different backgrounds and condemns antisemitism in all its forms.

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The Hungarian president also called Israel an important economic partner and said he intends to continue pragmatic cooperation in the coming years.

Meeting with the prime minister

After talks with the Hungarian president, Herzog met Prime Minister Péter Magyar at parliament. The meeting was held without media access and was followed by a working lunch attended by senior Hungarian government officials.

According to the publication, the sides likely discussed Israel-Hungary relations, the development of bilateral cooperation, Israel's relations with the EU, as well as challenges facing the Middle East and Europe. Herzog invited Magyar to visit Israel, and the Hungarian prime minister replied that he was planning such a trip.

As part of the visit, the Israeli president was also scheduled to speak at the international Voice of the People conference and meet with leaders of Hungary's Jewish community.

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