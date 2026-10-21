The U.S. consumes about 4 million barrels of diesel fuel per day, so the first shipment of Russian diesel will cover less than two hours of U.S. consumption.

This was stated by Vladislav Vlasyuk, the Ukrainian president’s representative on sanctions policy.

According to him, a tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel fuel transports approximately 300,000 barrels of fuel. At the same time, the U.S. itself exports about 1.5 million barrels of diesel fuel daily.

Vlasyuk noted that the tanker’s journey from the Russian port of Ust-Luga to U.S. terminals will take approximately 2.5–3 weeks. During this time, the United States will be able to ship more than 4 million metric tons of its own diesel fuel abroad—more than 100 times the amount that the Russian vessel will deliver.

According to Vlasyuk, the U.S. is purchasing Russian fuel even though it is one of the world’s largest exporters of diesel.

Source: Vladislav Vlasyuk, Facebook

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg on October 21 for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to Ukrainian and American officials, prior to the meeting in Norway, the U.S. and Ukraine agreed on a series of proposals to end the war, including security guarantees for Kyiv.

Republican Senator Tom Tillis stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is manipulating U.S. President Donald Trump, diverting American support away from Ukraine. He also criticized the possible easing of sanctions against Russia and called for an investigation into who is blocking the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine from third countries.

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