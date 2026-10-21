French unions call for general strike on November 5 — RMF24

In France, trade unions have called for a general strike on November 5 after their talks with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu ended without an agreement. Sophie Binet, head of the CGT union, said that the government had proposed no new measures and had not taken workers’ demands into account, RMF24 reports.

Trade union demands

Trade union representatives are demanding concrete and urgent decisions from the authorities in response to the high cost of living. According to Binet, the problem is not the anger that people express during protests, but the policies that cause that anger.

She noted that the call for a strike on November 5 is a joint initiative of several major trade union associations. The head of the CGT also called for the action to be made as large-scale as possible.

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Demonstrations on October 24

Binet also called on trade union members to join demonstrations scheduled for October 24. Young people who are protesting have already announced their participation. A coordination group of participants in previous protests called these actions the second stage of the demonstrations; information about several dozen events has appeared on its website.

Last Saturday, protests against the high cost of living took place across France, during which unrest occurred. Trade unions believe that these incidents should not distract attention from the protesters’ socioeconomic demands. The government, in turn, calls restoring order on the streets a priority. Lecornu said in parliament that restoring order is a prerequisite for everything.

After the meeting, Binet said that the prime minister had promised to meet with organizations of high school students, but did not specify a date for such a meeting.

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