The European Parliament has given final approval to new guarantees for passengers travelling around Europe by plane, train, bus and ferry. According to The Local Sweden, the new rules will apply to 13 billion people who use these modes of transport in Europe each year.

The document was supported by 652 Members of the European Parliament, while two voted against and eight abstained. It supplements the reform of air passenger rights agreed earlier this year, covering compensation in the event of transport disruptions and seating rules for passengers travelling with children.

Refunds through intermediaries

The rules clarify that if a flight is cancelled, a passenger must receive a full refund of the ticket price even when the booking was made through a travel agent or an online platform. The refund must be issued within 14 days and include the intermediary's commission. Customers must be informed of this right at the time of booking.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The European Commission will also provide a common form for submitting refund or compensation claims. It will be used for all modes of transport, and the form itself will be available in all EU languages.

Assistance for passengers with disabilities

Additional guarantees are provided for people with disabilities or reduced mobility travelling by air. If necessary, they will be able to travel free of charge with an accompanying person — an approach already in place for travel by bus, train or vessel.

The new rules must still be formally approved by the Council of the EU, after which they will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union. They will apply from October 23, 2027, at the same time as the reform of air passenger rights.

Read us on