Germany plans to purchase thousands of missiles in Europe, including Ukrainian "Bars" missiles

Germany is negotiating the purchase of thousands of European-made missiles, including Ukrainian “Bars” cruise missiles. Berlin is seeking to strengthen its own capabilities to deter Russia amid delays in the delivery of American Tomahawk long-range missiles.

According to the publication’s sources, Germany has found itself at the back of the line for U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles and is therefore seeking alternative weapons options from European manufacturers.

According to Bloomberg sources, representatives of the German Ministry of Defense are discussing with the American defense startup Covenant a potential contract to purchase thousands of ground-based Anthem cruise missiles, designed to strike long-range targets and equipped with a heavy warhead.

German officials are also in talks with Ukraine regarding the joint production and procurement of the “Bars” drone-based cruise missile. Such cooperation could become one of the avenues for expanding Germany’s arsenal of long-range weapons.

Other potential suppliers include the Dutch company Destinus SA, which is developing the Ruta winged missile, as well as the German-British defense startup Hypersonica. The latter is working on the development of the HS1 hypersonic missile.

Currently, the only long-range cruise missile in service with the German Armed Forces is the Taurus, which is launched from airborne platforms and has a range of about 500 kilometers. It is manufactured by MBDA and Saab AB.

Berlin also plans to purchase American BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles and the Typhon ground-based launch system, developed by the American company Raytheon.

However, the implementation of these plans is facing delays that, according to Bloomberg, could last up to five years.

In light of this, Germany is considering purchasing weapons from various manufacturers to strengthen its long-range capabilities and reduce its dependence on American supplies.

Negotiations regarding the “Bars,” Anthem, Ruta, and HS1 missiles indicate that Berlin is seeking alternative sources of long-range weapons. At the same time, final decisions on contracts and procurement volumes will depend on the outcome of the negotiations.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Earlier, the German government stated that it had no information of its own regarding possible delays in the delivery of guided missiles to Ukraine for the Patriot air defense systems.

Ukraine has exhausted its supply of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. CNN reported this, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet approved the transfer of a portion of the interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. Although there has been no official refusal, the necessary decisions for the delivery of the weapons remain unresolved.

This was reported by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. According to him, following the attacks on Iran, the global shortage of interceptor missiles has grown, and Russia is producing more missiles than there are means to destroy them.

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