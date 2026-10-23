On October 19, Germany extradited to Ukraine a border guard suspected of murdering a soldier during an attempt to illegally cross the border with Moldova. After the incident, the man left Ukraine.

It has been established that on July 14, 2024, in the Odesa region, border guards stopped a taxi carrying four soldiers who had left their training unit and were heading toward the border with Moldova. They planned to cross it illegally on foot.

The vehicle was stopped approximately 15 km from the border. Two passengers attempted to flee. One of them was detained, while the pursuit of the other continued. The detainee remained under the supervision of a border guard, to whom a colleague had handed over his service pistol.

According to the investigation, the soldier shot the detainee, even though he posed no threat to the life or health of others. The man died at the scene from his injuries.

A few days later, the border guard illegally crossed the Ukrainian border and fled to Germany.

What He Faces

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Southern Region, the soldier was notified in absentia of his status as a suspect in the crimes of intentional homicide and abuse of authority (Part 1 of Article 115, Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

After an international arrest warrant was issued on October 19, 2026, he was handed over to Ukrainian authorities at the border with Poland.

The court ordered the suspect to be held in pretrial detention without the right to bail.

The penalties under these articles provide for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.



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