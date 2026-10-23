Russia has restricted flights at all airports in the Moscow metropolitan area

All four Moscow airports have temporarily imposed flight restrictions. Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky have stopped accepting and dispatching flights. Rosaviatsiya explained that the restrictions were imposed to ensure flight safety.

Rosaviatsiya clarified that the measures were introduced to ensure flight safety. For now, the airports are unable to receive or dispatch flights as usual.

Due to the restrictions, flight delays and cancellations are possible. No timeline has been provided for when the airports will resume normal operations.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin added that air defense systems are currently reportedly shooting down drones flying toward the capital.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

Video: All four Moscow airports have suspended flight operations due to a drone attack.

Prior to this, a massive drone attack disrupted operations at Moscow’s airports.

We should add that an oil terminal burned down in Rostov-on-Don following a Ukrainian strike.

As a reminder, an oil terminal in Russia had been burning for three days following a drone attack.

On the night of October 9–10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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