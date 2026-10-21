A court in Georgia is hearing a lawsuit seeking to ban five opposition parties

On Wednesday, October 22, the Constitutional Court of Georgia in Batumi began hearing a lawsuit filed by the “Georgian Dream” party’s government, which seeks to completely ban the activities of the country’s five leading opposition parties.

The lawsuit was signed by 88 members of Georgia’s 150-seat parliament. They are asking the court to ban the activities of five opposition parties: the “United National Movement,” the “Coalition for Change,” “Strong Georgia – Lelo,” the “Federalists,” and the “Gakharia for Georgia” party.

The court will hold hearings for three days—from October 21 to 23—to consider the lawsuit, which was first filed by the ruling “Georgian Dream” party a year ago. The court, whose decision is final and cannot be appealed in Georgia, must issue its ruling by June 2027.

According to the plaintiffs, since 2016 these political groups have consistently denied the legitimacy—both domestically and in foreign policy—of Georgia’s current government and the ruling party.

The lawsuit also states that the purpose of these parties’ activities is “to overthrow and forcibly change Georgia’s constitutional order, to encroach upon the country’s independence, and to violate its territorial integrity,” and therefore these parties should be declared unconstitutional and their political activities banned.

This was reported by SOVA.

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