Manfred Weber has been re-elected chair of the European People’s Party Group in the European Parliament. Polish MEP Andrzej Halicki also retained his position as deputy chair of the European Parliament’s largest group for the next two and a half years, RMF24 reports.

Composition of the new leadership

On Tuesday, the European People’s Party elected the group’s bureau, which includes a chair and ten deputies. German politician Weber has led the EPP Group since 2014 and has also chaired the entire European People’s Party for the past four years. In 2022, he succeeded Poland’s current Prime Minister Donald Tusk in this position.

In addition to Halicki, the group’s deputy chairs are François-Xavier Bellamy of France, Esther Lakos of Hungary, Jeroen Lenaers of the Netherlands, Dolors Montserrat of Spain, Siegfried Mureșan of Romania, Massimiliano Salini of Italy, Tomas Tobé of Sweden, Romana Tomc of Slovenia, and Željana Zovko of Croatia.

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The role of Andrzej Halicki

Andrzej Halicki heads the delegation of Poland’s Civic Coalition and Polish People’s Party in the EPP Group. He has served as a Member of the European Parliament since 2019 and became head of the Polish delegation in the EPP that same year. He has held the position of deputy chair of the group since 2024.

Halicki coordinates the EPP’s work in five committees dealing, among other things, with trade, defence, foreign policy, development policy and human rights. Before the vote in the European Parliament, there was speculation about a possible weakening of Weber’s position; Halicki was also named among potential successors.

According to RMF24, the EPP’s next task is to retain the position of President of the European Parliament for Roberta Metsola. The President of the European Parliament serves a term of two and a half years, with voting held after European Parliament elections and in the middle of the legislature’s five-year term.

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