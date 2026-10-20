In France, hundreds of people have stood trial in expedited proceedings in cases involving the looting of city centres. This was reported by France 24 in a video report published on October 20, 2026.

More than 2,000 people in police custody

According to France 24, since October 17, more than 2,000 people in France have been placed in police custody. Nearly 70% of them are adults. This figure includes people against whom police have applied this measure since the beginning of the specified period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Course of the court proceedings

Trials in these cases have already begun. As France 24 notes, their course makes it possible to determine the profiles of the people who have appeared before the court, the actions under consideration, the evidence in the cases and possible punishments.

The report also states that the court hearings help to understand who the individuals involved in the proceedings are, which specific actions are being considered by the courts and what the evidence is based on. The 2-minute-9-second report was prepared by journalist Delano D'Souza.

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